As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Shares Declined, Consonance Capital Management LP Upped by $25.28 Million Its Position; Poplar Forest Capital Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Lowered by $10.97 Million as Stock Value Declined

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 138,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 696,572 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.39 million, down from 835,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.3. About 1.51 million shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 42125.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 4.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.22 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 254,863 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 46,751 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $42.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.