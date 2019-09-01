As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Share Value Rose, Nea Management Company Lifted Holding; Uranium Energy (UEC) Holder Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Increased Its Position by $365,600

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.22% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.0139 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9368. About 750,665 shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 38.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 186,744 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018

More notable recent Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UEC Comments on the Presidential Memoranda Issued on Uranium and Establishment of the U.S. Nuclear Fuel Working Group – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “Uranium Energy Corp Increases Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering to $20 Million – Junior Mining Network” published on October 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Pacific Road Resources Funds Announce Sale of Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Russian Sanctions Could Impact US Uranium Supply | INN – Investing News Network” published on April 16, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Uranium Energy Corp Outlines Development Plans in Preparation for the Mid-2019 US Government National Security Action on Uranium Imports – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $14,030 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Company Inc invested 0.01% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Credit Suisse Ag has 41,450 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 10.73 million shares. Principal Fin Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 25,176 shares. Citadel Limited Company holds 0% or 521,190 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) for 220,011 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) or 250 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 68,328 shares in its portfolio. Amer Group Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). D L Carlson Inc reported 18,000 shares stake. 120,553 were reported by Cetera Advsr Lc. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 14,270 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Lpl Fincl Llc owns 14,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 91,041 were reported by Two Sigma Securities Lc.

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AUPH, LXRX and TEUM among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Implied Volatility Surging for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aurinia And Voclosporin In Lupus Nephritis: An Update – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ILJIN Chairman Issues Open Letter to Aurinia Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.