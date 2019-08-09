As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Share Value Rose, Ironwood Investment Management Lowered Its Position; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Boosted Its Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $33.66 Million

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 2.84M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 180,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 231,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.6. About 500,565 shares traded or 8.44% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48,876 shares to 470,381 shares, valued at $234.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 308,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.78M shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.54 million activity. Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23M worth of stock or 12,000 shares. $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR.

