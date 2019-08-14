As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Share Value Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lifted Stake by $825,000; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Corda Investment Management Decreased Holding by $377,030

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 137,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The hedge fund held 412,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 190,717 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 5,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 259,288 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28 million, down from 264,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $95.37. About 5.57M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 21/03/2018 – SBUX: CHINA IS FASTEST GROWING INTERNATIONAL MARKET FOR COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrest protests have not hurt sales in April

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.06 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Com by 293,976 shares to 336,145 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Com (NYSE:USB) by 44,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).