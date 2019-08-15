As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Share Value Rose, Consonance Capital Management LP Upped by $25.28 Million Its Holding; Rpm International (RPM) Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Raised Stake

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 42125.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 4.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The hedge fund held 4.22 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 295,388 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 210,125 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20 million, up from 195,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 692,386 shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE) by 57,880 shares to 7,775 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 7,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,574 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Inc reported 0.25% stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Ipswich Invest Mgmt Communication stated it has 4,940 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Opus Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability invested 0.21% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Welch And Forbes Limited accumulated 52,571 shares or 0.08% of the stock. North Point Managers Oh stated it has 1.73% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Advisory Service Llc reported 2,380 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd invested 0.04% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Huntington Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Moon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,790 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Co owns 6,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 0.22% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 410,561 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Research Incorporated has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).