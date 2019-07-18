As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Share Price Declined, Ironwood Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding; Northpointe Capital Lowered Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $1.67 Million as Shares Rose

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 31,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,967 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12 million, down from 200,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 3.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 180,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 231,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 95,050 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Analysts await Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.15 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% EPS growth.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 13,991 shares to 32,296 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 32,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.05 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

