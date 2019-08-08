As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Ironwood Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $306,204; First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 180,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 231,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 325,128 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (FR) by 65.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 10,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 26,676 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943,000, up from 16,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Industrial Realty Trus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 147,330 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N – FOR 2018 SEES NAREIT FFO $1.53 -$1.63 PER SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Mun Cr Inc F (NVG) by 403,945 shares to 50,852 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyield N J Fd I (MYJ) by 46,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,922 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 1,526 shares. Fmr Ltd Com reported 1,279 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 361,108 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.03% or 794,391 shares. 116,795 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.07% or 93,800 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.02% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) or 18,805 shares. World Asset Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 5,903 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.15% stake. Paloma Prns Management holds 5,928 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.03% or 3.23M shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.03% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Nomura Asset Management Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 78,880 shares.

