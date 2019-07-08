As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Market Valuation Declined, Nea Management Company Has Lifted Position by $2.19 Million; Chemical Bank Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Boosted by $652,806 as Market Valuation Rose

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 106,982 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 3,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,179 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.89 million, up from 90,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $199.34. About 11.15M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 18/03/2018 – APPLE INC. IS DESIGNING AND PRODUCING ITS OWN DEVICE DISPLAYS, A FIRST -BLOOMBERG; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 4,145 shares to 54,407 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,510 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

