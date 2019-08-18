As Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Menta Capital Lowered by $515,567 Its Holding; Washington Capital Management Increased Its Mylan N V (MYL) Holding by $615,020 as Shares Declined

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56B market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 5.97 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 29/03/2018 – Trelegy Ellipta ( fluticasone furoate + vilanterol + umeclidinium bromide ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MYLAN HEADQUARTERS SEARCHED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT IN 2016; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-ON APRIL 9, A UNIT RECEIVED CIVIL INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM COMMERCIAL LITIGATION BRANCH OF U.S. DOJ CONCERNING TAA COMPLIANCE FOR SOME PRODUCTS; 30/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Unchanged; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-WARRANTS BY MILAN PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE SEEK INFORMATION ON INTERACTIONS WITH ITALIAN HOSPITAL, SALES OF SOME REIMBURSABLE MYLAN S.P.A. DRUGS; 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s EpiPen Added to FDA List of Medications in Short Supply; 27/04/2018 – Teva Presents New Long-Term Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of COPAXONE® (glatiramer acetate injection) 40 mg/mL; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN SAYS IN FILING IT IS COOPERATING WITH DOJ DEMAND

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 34.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 39,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 74,128 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 113,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.08M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 89,595 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,340 shares to 18,830 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 9,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,035 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 91 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 14,898 shares to 31,149 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI).