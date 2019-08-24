As Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Stock Rose, Kennedy Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Boyar Asset Management Has Trimmed Position as Shares Declined

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 69.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 296,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 131,392 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 427,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $502.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 97,541 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.23% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Citadel Advisors Limited Co has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). 12,182 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Eqis Inc owns 23,152 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 29,828 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 39,024 shares. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 0% or 223 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc holds 0% or 479,673 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group holds 19,626 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 31,736 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 439,390 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 15,000 shares. 133,594 are held by D E Shaw And.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 40,836 shares to 79,462 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 44,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI).

