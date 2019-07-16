As Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Share Price Rose, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Sawgrass Asset Management Holding in Home Depot Com (HD) Has Cut by $1.27 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 786.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 93,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $16.44. About 73,423 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 98.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 6,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.28M, down from 357,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $217.44. About 1.26 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.59 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset reported 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Cincinnati Corporation has 2.81% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 362,554 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.26% or 80,915 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Communications holds 57,520 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Com owns 8,961 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tcw Grp has 1.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 622,271 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Inc owns 29,224 shares. Greystone Managed holds 0.72% or 63,327 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins has invested 1.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Blue Fincl has 0.58% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has 31,848 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 1.54M shares. 3,131 are held by Fosun Limited. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.75% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Home Depot (HD) Up 10.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot downgraded at Gabelli on valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 32,458 shares to 441,512 shares, valued at $35.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN) by 14,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO).

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Motley Fool – 3/3/2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 03, 2018 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Royal Dutch Shell plc: Transaction in Own Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AudioCodes’ (AUDC) CEO Shabtai Adlersberg on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 3,142 shares. Serv Automobile Association accumulated 95,162 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset has 10,000 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 81,900 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Company has 15,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.13% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Element Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Ajo Limited Partnership has 21,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 18,141 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has 36,677 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 22,261 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).