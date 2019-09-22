As Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Menta Capital Has Lowered by $664,350 Its Holding; Raven Inds (RAVN) Position Maintained by Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Raven Inds Inc (RAVN) by 466.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Raven Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 371,313 shares traded or 231.61% up from the average. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 59.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 44,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 29,838 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $462,000, down from 74,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 266,332 shares traded or 42.03% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service

Since March 28, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $153,897 activity. LeBaron Marc E had bought 462 shares worth $17,448 on Thursday, March 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold RAVN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.35 million shares or 0.65% more from 26.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 68,852 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 87,616 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 35 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 27,221 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 5,197 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 13,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Llp reported 9,464 shares. Menta Ltd Llc owns 5,600 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 49,875 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 343,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avedro Inc.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,475 shares to 16,565 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) by 7,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR).

