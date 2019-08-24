As Au Optronics (AUO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Atria Investments Upped Its Holding; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Value Rose, Monarch Alternative Capital LP Cut by $16.08 Million Its Holding

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Au Optronics Corp (AUO) by 641.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 67,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.27% . The institutional investor held 77,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, up from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Au Optronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 510,766 shares traded. AU Optronics Corp. (NYSE:AUO) has declined 40.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AUO News: 22/05/2018 – AUO Announces World’s Highest Resolution and Full Color TFT Driven Micro LED Display Technology; 08/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Apr Rev NT$24.48B Vs NT$27.78B; 08/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.68B Vs NT$29.14B; 22/05/2018 – AUO’s Full Series of Mini LED Backlit LCDs Make Stunning Appearance to Establish Foothold in High-end Application Market; 29/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$25.55B Vs NT$31.05B; 08/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$24.5 BLN; 21/05/2018 – AUO Redefines Smart Mobile Life with Top-Tier LTPS LCD Lineup

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,663 shares to 16,026 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 6,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,896 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 232,723 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 901,428 shares stake. Beach Point Cap Mngmt LP invested in 3.68% or 1.71 million shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 2% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 61,455 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il stated it has 1.50 million shares. Kepos LP has invested 0.65% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Md Sass Invsts Service Inc, New York-based fund reported 2.36 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 1.03M shares. Falcon Point Ltd Co accumulated 12,092 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Connecticut-based Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Street holds 0.01% or 13.38 million shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).