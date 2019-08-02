As Attunity LTD (ATTU) Valuation Were Volatile, Herald Investment Management LTD Trimmed by $920,000 Its Stake; Holder Sandhill Capital Partners Increased Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Position

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $143.1. About 809,377 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37 million, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

