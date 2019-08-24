As Attunity LTD (ATTU) Stock Value Were Volatile, Shareholder P-A-W Capital Has Trimmed Its Position; As Capital One Finl (COF) Share Value Declined, Welch & Forbes Has Cut Its Stake by $762,291

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 9,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 189,948 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.52M, down from 199,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.04 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 14,630 shares. 694,734 are owned by Whetstone Cap Ltd Llc. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 110,433 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt holds 24,186 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 493,265 shares or 0% of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Assocs, California-based fund reported 524 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0.1% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 145,868 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc has invested 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Omers Administration Corp has 0.02% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 66,500 shares. 150,536 are owned by Capstone Inv Limited Liability Corporation. Harvest Lc holds 1.78% or 52,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn owns 900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.04% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 160 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.26 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,395 shares to 132,777 shares, valued at $12.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,018 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Limited Company reported 7,869 shares stake. 9,276 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar. Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated holds 0.29% or 6,318 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd owns 1.92% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 79,932 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 86,392 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fincl Corporation invested in 21,854 shares. Da Davidson And has 32,366 shares. 66,749 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Lc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 12,150 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 3.12 million shares. Bokf Na invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Utah Retirement System reported 88,013 shares.

