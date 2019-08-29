As Attunity LTD (ATTU) Shares Were Volatile, Herald Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $920,000; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Raised Tutor Perini (TPC) Stake by $311,100; Market Valuation Declined

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 739,194 shares traded or 38.22% up from the average. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC); 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 16 Days; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TPC TRAINING AND JADE LEARNING; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q REV. $1.03B, EST. $1.04B; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37M, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q EPS 1c; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 9,407 shares to 85,740 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Finance Mgmt Lp reported 70,200 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Da Davidson stated it has 109,725 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shell Asset reported 0.01% stake. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,250 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,292 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 0.01% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 57,312 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 48,982 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.03% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 4.18M shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 39,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 7,002 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.48% or 697,531 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 20,942 shares or 0% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 24,186 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Lc has 0.02% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 22,143 shares. Alpine holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 1.03 million shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 173,000 shares. Whetstone Advsr Lc reported 6.61% stake. Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.41% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Group One Trading LP owns 1,969 shares. Gabelli Inv Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 113,000 shares. Dorsey Wright And, California-based fund reported 524 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 46,706 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 2,258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 5,500 shares stake.