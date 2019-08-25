As Attunity LTD (ATTU) Market Value Were Volatile, Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Lowered Its Holding by $7.80 Million; As Under Armour (UA) Share Price Rose, Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Stake

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 23,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 66,137 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 89,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.78% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 2.70M shares traded or 22.53% up from the average. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc analyzed 339,171 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 688,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 131,804 shares to 154,304 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 176,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 23,202 shares to 109,576 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (Call) (NYSE:FDX) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (Put) (NYSE:FDX).