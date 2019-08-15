As Attunity LTD (ATTU) Market Valuation Were Volatile, G2 Investment Partners Management Lowered Stake by $7.80 Million; Permanens Capital LP Lifted Its Knowles (KN) Holding by $1.32 Million

Permanens Capital Lp increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 91.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permanens Capital Lp bought 77,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 161,768 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 84,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permanens Capital Lp who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 426,113 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 339,171 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 688,482 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Attunity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2018; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-M Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Global Mngmt Limited Liability holds 65,000 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 191,900 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 161,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 17,497 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 131 shares. 47,674 were reported by Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0% or 25,504 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Omers Administration Corp has invested 0.02% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Renaissance Technologies Lc invested 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 0.24% or 579,751 shares in its portfolio. Herald Mngmt Limited accumulated 954,200 shares or 5.69% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 110,433 shares. Moreover, G2 Invest Ptnrs Management Ltd Liability Co has 4.97% invested in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 688,482 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 138,621 shares to 185,694 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 168,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 831,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: 9 New Deals Worth Over $100 Billion Announced Last Week – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Attunity: A Micro Cap Buy For Patient Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Attunity Ltd. (ATTU) CEO Shimon Alon on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Innovative Industrial Properties, Attunity, TransAlta, Independence Holding, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, and Majesco â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 15, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Knowles Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Call Buying Activity in Knowles (KN) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings on July 24th -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Knowles Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.