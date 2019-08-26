As Att (T) Shares Rose, Holder Amalgamated Bank Upped Holding; State Street Maintains Position in Uniqure Nv (QURE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Att Inc (T) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 30,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 928,297 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11M, up from 897,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Att Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 13.68 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog

State Street Corp increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 5,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 47,799 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 41,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.84. About 158,895 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pure Financial Advsr owns 7,933 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Co reported 17,058 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 24.26M shares stake. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.69% or 264,265 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept reported 82,244 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Jp Marvel Advsr Ltd Company owns 1.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 108,823 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp reported 4.53M shares stake. King Luther Management holds 3.55 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Invest Of Virginia Ltd reported 115,886 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Psagot Inv House Limited stated it has 457,895 shares. Lafayette accumulated 19,666 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 425,874 shares. Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 832,460 shares. Clark Mgmt Group Inc owns 0.67% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 900,424 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.45% or 1.67 million shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 21,916 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $113.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micro Focus International Pl by 116,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94M shares, and cut its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN).

