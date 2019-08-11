As Att (T) Share Price Rose, Kames Capital Plc Has Upped by $517,793 Its Stake; Csat Investment Advisory LP Lowered Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD Sponsored Ads (TSM) by $1.38 Million as Stock Value Declined

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 34,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 78,595 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 113,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.47M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Att Inc. (T) by 44.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 16,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 54,615 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 37,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Att Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,350 shares to 22,105 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc Com (NYSE:ICE) by 6,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 93,869 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $44.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 639,497 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

