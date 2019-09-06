As Atsg (ATSG) Valuation Rose, Holder Ack Asset Management Cut Its Stake; Profire Energy Com (PFIE) Stake Held by Perritt Capital Management Inc

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 43,274 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atsg (ATSG) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61B, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atsg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 4.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 261,119 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.63M for 18.51 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Tortoise Inv Limited Com reported 700 shares stake. Blackrock owns 3.83 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 5,782 shares. Moreover, Ellington Management Gru Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 12,100 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 120,374 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.03% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Moab Prtnrs holds 10.93% or 2.00M shares. Loomis Sayles LP owns 711,582 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 10,174 are owned by Legal General Gru Public Lc. Tcw Grp Incorporated has 552,718 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 11,185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.02% or 41,784 shares in its portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Lp holds 0% or 2,092 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 889,437 shares.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Greater Cincinnati firm expands Amazon partnership – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Air Transport Services (ATSG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “These 2 stocks youâ€™ve never heard of are better ways to profit from Amazonâ€™s growth – MarketWatch” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Allegiant, International Paper, Amazon, Atlas Air and Air Transport Services highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ATSG Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $876,585 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C., worth $21,690 on Monday, May 13. 2,400 shares were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr, worth $49,776. HETE JOSEPH C bought 2,500 shares worth $50,100. Coretz Robert K. also bought $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legh by 85,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $4.65 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pwr (NYSE:PWR) by 290,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc Com by 18,633 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Com New by 20,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,650 shares, and cut its stake in Ooma Inc Com.