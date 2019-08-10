As Atsg (ATSG) Valuation Rose, Ack Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $7.77 Billion; Forum Energy Technologies In (FET) Position Has Upped by Balyasny Asset Management Llc

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (FET) by 464.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 245,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.67% . The hedge fund held 298,085 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 52,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Forum Energy Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 1.26M shares traded or 14.08% up from the average. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 78.26% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q EPS 25c; 30/04/2018 – Forum Energy Technologies 1Q Rev $250.2M; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Administration of Vaginal and Rectal Progesterone During FET Cycles; 14/05/2018 – BULLDOG EXITED FET, IEA, OACQF, LAZY, ELEC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Forum Energy; 16/05/2018 – Forum Energy May Benefit, Industry Posts 16th Straight Gain; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Forum Energy Outlook To Stable; Ratings Affirmed; 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Forum Energy; 07/03/2018 S&P REVISES FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atsg (ATSG) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 billion, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atsg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 260,889 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobl (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 986,700 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $10.13 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rog (NYSE:ROG) by 98,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $876,585 activity. Shares for $25,198 were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr on Wednesday, March 20. Coretz Robert K. also bought $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares. $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Berger Michael L. On Monday, March 18 the insider HETE JOSEPH C bought $50,100.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 118 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 12,300 shares. Aldebaran Inc invested in 51,650 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 50,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 2.64 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.04% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). First Interstate Bank owns 964 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Co accumulated 0.72% or 964,514 shares. Tcw Group Inc has 552,718 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 4,191 shares. Metropolitan Life Com invested in 0.01% or 6,657 shares. Bankshares Of America De owns 889,437 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 95,460 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 700 shares.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Shipment Services With GE Aircraft Deal – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “FedEx Just Delivered a Blow to Amazon’s 1-Day Delivery Dreams – The Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Share Price Is Up 147% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATSG) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Air Transport Services, Progress Software, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, Herc and SYNNEX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FET shares while 30 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 89.33 million shares or 3.11% less from 92.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) for 945,174 shares. Contrarius Investment Mngmt Limited accumulated 477,512 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) for 42,264 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Lc reported 11,910 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund has 613,415 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) or 77 shares. Hillman holds 5.35% or 2.36M shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 0% or 2.13M shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 17,241 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 0% or 25,506 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 25,927 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 127,405 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Co holds 0% or 296,684 shares.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 55,196 shares to 4,804 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 7,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,624 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

More notable recent Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Energy co. inks 100K SF renewal in hot NW Houston submarket – Houston Business Journal” on March 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forum Energy Technologies +11% on sharp Q1 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Forum Energy Technologies Acquires Houston Global Heat Transfer – Business Wire” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Forum Energy Technologies Stock Surged 21% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 08, 2019.