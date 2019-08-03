As Atsg (ATSG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ack Asset Management Has Decreased Position; Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Raised At&T (T) Position

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atsg (ATSG) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 billion, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atsg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 525,591 shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 12,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 123,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 111,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97M shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $14.24M for 22.61 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.14% negative EPS growth.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $826,809 activity. Johns Raymond E Jr also bought $25,198 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares. Shares for $117,280 were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Wednesday, March 20. HETE JOSEPH C bought $50,100 worth of stock. $501,250 worth of stock was bought by Coretz Robert K. on Monday, March 18.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 45,600 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $26.87 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pwr (NYSE:PWR) by 290,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.39% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Fmr holds 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 2.64M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 6,657 shares. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 95,460 shares. Red Mountain Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.27M shares. 200 are held by Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc. Prescott Gp Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 613,355 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 5,010 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 1,302 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 27,813 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Ameriprise Financial reported 105,479 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Paradigm Capital Mgmt New York stated it has 0.12% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

