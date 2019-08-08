As Atsg (ATSG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ack Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $7.77 Billion; Johnston Asset Management Trimmed Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position by $2.47 Million; Shares Rose

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atsg (ATSG) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61B, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atsg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 369,503 shares traded or 19.44% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 377,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.34M, down from 393,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $170.16. About 1.83M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,990 shares to 64,840 shares, valued at $16.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 238,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.64 million activity. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Another trade for 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 was sold by Black Maria.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,363 shares. 3,696 are owned by Capital Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur has 0.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Boston Family Office has invested 1.6% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cadence Bancorp Na holds 4,223 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 19,046 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Hamilton Point Invest Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 39,323 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity Company holds 48,100 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs accumulated 500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Family Firm Inc reported 1,511 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Korea Inv holds 0.14% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 195,977 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 0.53% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Spinnaker invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ancora Ltd Co owns 10,732 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legh by 85,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $4.65 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pwr (NYSE:PWR) by 290,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Investors Ltd Liability De reported 102,754 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Llc reported 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 552,718 were accumulated by Tcw Group. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 13,397 shares. Cortina Asset Lc reported 394,985 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 10,200 shares. Private Cap Ltd Llc reported 1.29M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Waddell & Reed Inc stated it has 1.71M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Boston Ptnrs reported 51,597 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Capital Fund Mgmt stated it has 12,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 0.02% stake. Carroll Inc holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio.