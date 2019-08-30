As Atsg (ATSG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ack Asset Management Has Decreased Holding; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Parsons Capital Management Cut Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atsg (ATSG) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61B, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atsg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 38,541 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 85,006 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 94,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 819,546 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 5,056 shares to 24,229 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 0.56% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 411,199 shares. 15,609 are owned by Beacon Fincl. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 4,372 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.2% or 199,865 shares. Bluestein R H And Com accumulated 317,476 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.29% stake. Whittier Of Nevada invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Macquarie Grp Incorporated invested in 1.21% or 10.64M shares. Bennicas And Assocs reported 13,870 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 0.24% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 400,902 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6.04M shares. 1.59M are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.1% or 81,944 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $876,585 activity. $84,623 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Berger Michael L. Coretz Robert K. bought $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Monday, March 18. 2,500 shares were bought by HETE JOSEPH C, worth $50,100 on Monday, March 18. On Monday, May 13 Crippen Jeffrey C. bought $21,690 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 176 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). 120,374 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Partnership. Boston Prtn has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Suntrust Banks holds 11,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Forest Hill Limited Liability holds 142,905 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 95,460 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.52% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 561,296 shares. Art Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Int Gru holds 0% or 37,229 shares in its portfolio. 868,587 are owned by Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel. First Interstate Bancshares reported 964 shares.