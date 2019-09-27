As Atro (ATRO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Ack Asset Management Has Cut Stake; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shares Declined While Bluemar Capital Management Cut Its Position by $365,715

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atro (ATRO) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 405,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 775,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.58 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.9. About 159,549 shares traded. Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) has risen 10.98% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRO News: 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – QTRLY BOOKINGS WERE STRONG AT $196.2 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Certifies and Delivers New UltraLite In-Seat Power System; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New Wireless Charging Module; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – 89 PCT OF BACKLOG AT QTR-END IS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – ASTRONICS 1Q EPS 11C, EST. 36C; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Astronics May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astronics Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATROB); 02/04/2018 – ASTRONICS CORP – UNIT SELECTED BY MULTIPLE ASIA-PACIFIC AIRLINES TO INSTALL EMPOWER IN-SEAT POWER AND FLIGHT DECK POWER SYSTEMS; 09/04/2018 – Astronics Advanced Electronic Systems Introduces New USB Type-C In-Seat Power System; 15/05/2018 – Astronics Connectivity Systems and Certification Receives STCs for EmPower® lnstalled in the Flight Deck

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 8,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 112,202 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, down from 120,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 702,907 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.88 million for 10.08 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Co invested in 0% or 1,429 shares. Moreover, Hm Payson And has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 570 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership invested in 129,100 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 10,718 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems. Nomura Asset Management invested in 36,575 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinebridge Invests Lp has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Invesco Limited invested in 11.56 million shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 398,429 shares. Macquarie reported 7,400 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.65M shares. Everence has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Forest Hill Capital Limited Co reported 182,518 shares stake. Nuwave Invest Llc has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 50,512 shares.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 40,280 shares to 209,076 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight Inc by 15,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2,746 activity.

Analysts await Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 32.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ATRO’s profit will be $11.47 million for 20.64 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Astronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.21% EPS growth.