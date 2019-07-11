As Atrion (ATRI) Valuation Rose, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Decreased by $2.21 Million Its Holding; Legacy Private Trust Stake in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed as Stock Rose

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 7,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 35,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Atrion Corp (ATRI) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 2,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,580 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18M, down from 14,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Atrion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $14.89 during the last trading session, reaching $785.11. About 12,941 shares traded or 24.33% up from the average. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 52.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 12,430 shares to 110,663 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 48,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ATRI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 5.89% more from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc owns 0% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 6,103 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 4,361 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 430 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 2,702 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 21,918 shares stake. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Co reported 300 shares. Fmr Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9 shares. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 460 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 12,227 shares. 5,529 are owned by Crawford Inv Counsel. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 4,356 shares. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) stated it has 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 894 shares in its portfolio.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,324 shares to 5,702 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 637,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tealwood Asset Management has 0.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,518 shares. Jmg Fincl Ltd holds 0.03% or 1,263 shares in its portfolio. Hendley And accumulated 47,725 shares. Harvey Management reported 6.64% stake. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 94,963 shares. Illinois-based Coe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aperio Gru Lc owns 3.44M shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie accumulated 476,517 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Towercrest Cap accumulated 15,360 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP stated it has 40,019 shares. First Utd Fincl Bank Trust holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,368 shares. Sprott owns 50,610 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 1.95% or 725,121 shares. Caprock Gru reported 53,346 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.