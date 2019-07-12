As Atrion (ATRI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Kames Capital Plc Has Cut Stake; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake Has Boosted by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 16,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,534 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38 million, up from 159,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $91.41. About 782,201 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 21/03/2018 – @IamNomad Worth it, though. $ICE is doing well; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Atrion Corporation (ATRI) by 17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 1,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,924 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, down from 9,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Atrion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $795.3. About 14,672 shares traded or 39.16% up from the average. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 52.27% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.84% the S&P500.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 3,135 shares to 17,294 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,057 shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

