As Atrion (ATRI) Share Price Declined, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $8.21 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Consolidated Investment Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.90 Million as Share Value Rose

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Atrion Corp (ATRI) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 9,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% . The institutional investor held 84,103 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.90M, down from 93,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Atrion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $777.15. About 10,508 shares traded. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI)

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 46,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 137,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 183,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Growth Propertie by 292,004 shares to 4.14M shares, valued at $133.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

