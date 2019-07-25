As Atrion (ATRI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Bp Plc (BP) Market Value Declined While Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lifted Holding by $1.83 Million

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Atrion Corp (ATRI) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 9,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,103 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.90M, down from 93,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Atrion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $760. About 11,040 shares traded. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 52.27% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI)

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 42,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,361 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 159,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 5.84 million shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- CURRENTLY EXPECT COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF VENTURE GLOBAL CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN 2022; 09/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Ex dividend USD 0.3124 today; 06/04/2018 – Med crude-Urals strengthens in Med, stable in Baltic; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT CEO SAYS U.S. DECISION TO QUIT IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL COULD HARM 5 PCT OF GLOBAL OIL PRODUCTION; 04/04/2018 – Russia’s Transneft halts oil intake from Rosneft subsidiary; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 10/05/2018 – U.S. military seeks rules for drilling in eastern Gulf of Mexico; 18/04/2018 – EVERSTONE GROUP, LIGHTSOURCE BP TO FORM 50:50 JV TO MANAGE FUNDS TARGETING CONTRACTED POWER, DISTRIBUTION INFRASTRUCTURE, ENERGY SERVICES IN INDIA; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ATRI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 5.89% more from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.48% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 467 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 0% or 37 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors Inc holds 0.02% or 4,183 shares. 2,400 were reported by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 430 shares stake. Denali Advisors Lc owns 2,800 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc has 136,057 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Leavell Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.08% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 626 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 6,600 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 4,316 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 1,511 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1,176 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 62,965 shares to 406,748 shares, valued at $63.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 17,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 29,990 shares to 31,108 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 16,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,925 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).