As Atricure (ATRC) Stock Rose, Kopp Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position by $756,262; Seatown Holdings Cut Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake as Shares Rose

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 862,330 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc. (ATRC) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 29,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 171,969 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 142,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 151,433 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 48,914 shares to 100,198 shares, valued at $15.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zayo Shareholders Approve Merger – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Zayo To Be Purchased By Digital Colony, EQT – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Waddell & Reed Financial accumulated 4.67M shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,880 shares. Group holds 0% or 5,297 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 560,959 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.45% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gideon Cap Advisors has invested 0.16% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Hap Trading Limited Liability Company holds 342,115 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.32M shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 4.56M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.2% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Fifth Third Bancshares has 104,738 shares. Yakira Capital stated it has 24,200 shares. Zimmer LP owns 3.38 million shares for 1.15% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.44M for 56.40 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.