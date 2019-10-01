As Atricure (ATRC) Stock Rose, Holder Price T Rowe Associates Lowered Position; Graham Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Lee Enterprises (LEE) by $1.01 Million

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 491,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.47M, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $984.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 229,332 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 504,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 162,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 666,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 43,009 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $12,430 activity.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 6,635 shares to 317,214 shares, valued at $51.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.82 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 34.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold ATRC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 3.89% more from 32.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 55,226 shares. 29 are held by Glenmede Company Na. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 11,400 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.07% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Trexquant Investment Lp invested 0.02% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 242,679 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 508,358 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa, France-based fund reported 509,176 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 95,331 shares stake. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). American Intll reported 0% stake. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp accumulated 2.54 million shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) or 12,486 shares.

Analysts await AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by AtriCure, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% negative EPS growth.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 250,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $15.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).