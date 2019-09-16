As Atricure (ATRC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Cut Stake; Sempra Energy (SRE) Valuation Rose While Icon Advisers Has Trimmed Its Stake

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 47,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 219,038 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54M, down from 266,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 173,318 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc analyzed 5,400 shares as the company's stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, down from 21,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $38.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 628,555 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $387.12 million for 25.10 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7,500 shares to 24,600 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 80,433 shares to 830,809 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by AtriCure, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold ATRC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 3.89% more from 32.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

