As Atricure (ATRC) Share Value Rose, Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Increased by $390,000 Its Stake; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shares Declined, King Street Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $105.00 Million

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 132,670 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 3.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 11.30 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.54M, down from 15.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.55 million shares traded or 33.89% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 1,002 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Miller Howard Inc Ny accumulated 1.22M shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 0.04% or 6,536 shares in its portfolio. The Vermont-based Trust Com Of Vermont has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Kings Point Cap invested 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cohen Management holds 1.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 156,116 shares. 1.25M are owned by Prudential Fin Inc. Ima Wealth Inc holds 1,000 shares. 6,999 were accumulated by Whittier Trust. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 131,000 shares. Van Eck Associate reported 13,013 shares. Cadence Capital invested in 952,538 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 3.11 million shares. Bokf Na reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.1% or 7.84 million shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I also bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, August 5. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was made by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

