As Atricure (ATRC) Share Price Rose, Redmile Group Has Lifted by $650,000 Its Holding; Huntington National Bank Has Trimmed Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $2.77 Million

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 52,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 287,312 shares traded or 43.43% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 8,449 shares to 552,018 shares, valued at $46.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisource Bergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 202,589 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 26.65M shares. Covington Invest Advisors Inc invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Foundation Advsr holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 94,817 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Company has 4.57 million shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Limited Liability Corporation has 47,276 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Wright Serv reported 105,896 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust has 46,908 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 1.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 28.30 million shares. Plancorp Llc holds 17,985 shares. Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Co holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 118,878 shares. Founders Financial Secs Ltd holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 22,988 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7.86M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 105,607 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 5.49M shares to 10.97 million shares, valued at $267.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 216,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.36M shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

