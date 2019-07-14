As Atricure (ATRC) Share Price Declined, Pentwater Capital Management LP Raised Holding; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Has Lowered by $1.44 Million

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 151,864 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28M, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $790.6. About 4,468 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 36.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 127,035 are held by Quantum. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 13,864 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Fin Group Inc holds 0% or 13,036 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes has 7,684 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fosun Intl Ltd owns 200,559 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership has 2.60M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 47,159 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Lp accumulated 0.05% or 910,237 shares. Wasatch Advsr holds 565,361 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 475,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na owns 29 shares. 45,905 were reported by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Moody Natl Bank Division invested in 197 shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.50M shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arvinas Inc by 47,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,300 shares, and cut its stake in Upwork Inc.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 70 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought $36,504.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

