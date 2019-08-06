As Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) Share Price Rose, Cbre Clarion Securities Has Lifted Its Position by $2.02 Million; Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Raised Its Packaging Amer (PKG) Stake

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 19,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 65,618 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, up from 45,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 849,650 shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 84,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.53 million, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $99.6. About 1.65 million shares traded or 55.54% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources Inc owns 400,629 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 2,332 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 14,955 shares. The Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Fincl has invested 0.05% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 32,796 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,978 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 125,333 shares. Prudential Fin accumulated 156,999 shares. Wellington Management Llp holds 0.08% or 3.36M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Benjamin F Edwards owns 139 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc owns 0.07% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 781,742 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0.12% or 57,578 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 31,247 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 34,962 shares.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 363,168 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $171.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94M shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Energy Stocks That Could Hit New Highs Next Month – Schaeffers Research” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 916,281 shares to 5.66M shares, valued at $189.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 22,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,436 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of America Corporation De has 731,108 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 12,256 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,515 were reported by A D Beadell Counsel. Texas Yale has invested 0.27% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 242,331 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 0.03% or 22,175 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 16,676 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.1% stake. Prudential Public Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 300,398 shares. Starr Intl invested in 0.08% or 1,833 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Dean Invest Assoc Limited Com reported 9,808 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 294,389 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).