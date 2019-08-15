As Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Strs Ohio Decreased by $533,358 Its Stake; As Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Share Price Rose, Toron Capital Markets Trimmed Its Position by $27.28 Million

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) by 78.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 5,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1,453 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149,000, down from 6,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $108.3. About 741,660 shares traded or 6.84% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 132,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 199,390 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.09M, down from 331,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $234.64. About 687,444 shares traded or 58.89% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q EPS C$2.41; 25/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS VOTE TO REJECT CANADIAN PACIFIC OFFER; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON MAY 18; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $498.44M for 16.43 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 26,549 shares to 760,181 shares, valued at $18.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 184,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:REGN) by 893 shares to 45,717 shares, valued at $18.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 25,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Co reported 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 152,330 are held by Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 19,582 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo owns 3,297 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 39,362 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% or 16,318 shares. Dean Investment Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,808 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa reported 2,532 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Royal London Asset Management owns 48,731 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 9,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Massachusetts Finance Services Ma stated it has 156,261 shares.