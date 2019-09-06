As Atmos Energy (ATO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sfmg Boosted Its Holding; Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Holding Increased by Motley Fool Asset Management Llc

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $109.07. About 174,523 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 11,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 74,547 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 63,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 3.57 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Urges Rupert Murdoch to Engage With Comcast on Potential Deal — Letter

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,006 shares to 51,119 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,660 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.