As Atmos Energy (ATO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.53 Million; Ulysses Management Has Decreased Stake in Citigroup (Call) (C) by $449.55 Billion

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (C) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 7.25 billion shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 533,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.21M, down from 7.25B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/03/2018 – [SPSF] Citigroup Credit Link Loan 2017-03 Assigned ‘A+’ Rating; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: CORPORATE ACTIVITY WAS ROBUST AROUND THE WORLD; 05/03/2018 – Citi Economic Surprise Comparison by Region; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT YEAR UNCHANGED AT 2.4 PCT- CITI/YOUGOV; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638,000, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 534,893 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 31,300 shares to 77,100 shares, valued at $21.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.