As Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Value Rose, Prudential Plc Raised Holding; Parus Finance Uk LTD Cut Its Criteo S A (CRTO) Stake by $1.18 Million; Stock Value Declined

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 2505.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 288,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The hedge fund held 300,398 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.92M, up from 11,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $110.36. About 280,871 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 293,505 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,375 shares to 388,713 shares, valued at $64.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 149,580 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Benchmark Electronic (NYSE:BHE) by 76,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,100 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care (VHT).