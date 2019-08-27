As Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Rose, Amarillo National Bank Boosted Its Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Wills Financial Group Has Lowered by $476,631 Its Position

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 1,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,921 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 9,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56M shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 533,266 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO)

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares to 25,275 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,887 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 177 shares to 1,547 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.