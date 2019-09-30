As Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sfmg Has Increased Stake; Tiedemann Wealth Management Lowered 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $1.68 Million; Share Price Declined

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 62.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 9,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,754 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 15,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.87M shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 75,420 shares as the company's stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.52 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 496,514 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

