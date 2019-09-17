As Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Price Rose, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lowered by $16.09 Million Its Stake; Infinera (INFN) Holder Paradigm Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 153,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 330,946 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.94 million, down from 484,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $111.03. About 143,524 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Infinera Corp (INFN) by 45.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 373,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, up from 824,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Infinera Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 462,587 shares traded. Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) has declined 53.55% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INFN News: 22/03/2018 – Infinera Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Infinera 1Q Rev $202.7M; 09/05/2018 – INFINERA SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS PER SHR 5C +/- 2C; 09/05/2018 – Infinera Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Loss 5c Plus or Minus 2 Cents; 09/05/2018 – Infinera 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – INFINERA SEES 2Q REVENUE $203M TO $213M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Infinera; 12/04/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 19/03/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – Infinera Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (NYSE:HMN) by 114,986 shares to 683,713 shares, valued at $27.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 950,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc reported 5,120 shares. 9,248 are held by Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership. Cambridge Tru Com reported 6,386 shares. Centurylink Inv Mgmt reported 13,121 shares stake. Pinnacle Financial Prns accumulated 14,177 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 34,283 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset owns 4,552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 23,570 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Management Lc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 509,981 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 3,965 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 7,385 shares. Cbre Clarion Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 80,630 shares. Echo Street Cap Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 91,090 shares. Argent Tru invested in 4,420 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $54.37 million for 60.34 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 6,290 shares to 217,059 shares, valued at $11.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 506,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT).

