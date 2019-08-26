As Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Price Rose, Amarillo National Bank Upped by $564,774 Its Stake; Passport Capital Has Upped Stake in Cameco (Call) (CCJ)

Passport Capital Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.48M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 759,333 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $109.03. About 346,568 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 1,424 shares to 49,705 shares, valued at $14.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 7,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,613 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

