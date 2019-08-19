As Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Price Rose, Amarillo National Bank Boosted Position by $564,774; The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Price Rose While St James Investment Company Trimmed Position

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.47. About 75,849 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. –

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 251,358 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.91 million, down from 255,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $136.43. About 1.64M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 73,911 shares to 827,029 shares, valued at $36.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 40,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NorthStar Realty +5.2% on addition to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Atmos Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “These 20 S&P 500 companies have posted the biggest sales surprises this earnings season – MarketWatch” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 2,120 shares to 9,459 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 1,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,705 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).