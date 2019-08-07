As Atmos Energy (ATO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Lowered by $4.73 Million Its Position; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Cut Stake

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 46,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 379,482 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.06 million, down from 425,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $107.75. About 51,571 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 338,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.32 million, down from 345,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $174.99. About 125,565 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 24/05/2018 – Vertex Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,910 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.03% or 5,227 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Prtn stated it has 14,196 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Scout Inc holds 535,749 shares. Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Kbc Gp Nv reported 65,579 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated reported 285 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd reported 86,792 shares. Glenmede Co Na invested in 2,193 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 3,035 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 434,454 shares. 18,910 are held by Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Liability. 22,741 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Aqr Cap Management Ltd holds 543,649 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $33.10 million activity. 4,215 shares were sold by Silva Paul M, worth $759,367 on Monday, February 11. The insider Sachdev Amit sold $6.32 million. LEIDEN JEFFREY M had sold 111,431 shares worth $20.08M.