As Atmos Energy (ATO) Share Value Rose, Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Lowered Its Holding by $4.73 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Cacti Asset Management Decreased Stake by $385,950

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 210,529 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.58 million, down from 212,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $255.95. About 925,120 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 46,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 379,482 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.06M, down from 425,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $108.15. About 376,499 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 345,331 shares to 818,803 shares, valued at $90.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.40 million for 19.33 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

