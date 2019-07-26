As Atmos Energy (ATO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Amarillo National Bank Raised Position; Epr Pptys (EPR) Position Maintained by Profund Advisors Llc

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.13. About 497,065 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 57.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 4,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, up from 6,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 280,247 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 12,457 shares to 56,193 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,183 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 2,429 shares. North Star Investment Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 712 shares. Barnett invested in 0.01% or 199 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 12,683 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn owns 399,640 shares. Sfmg Limited Com accumulated 3,050 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 2,147 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Co holds 318,184 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comm Fincl Bank owns 5,153 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 7,983 shares. 231 were accumulated by Regions Finance Corp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 228 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 60 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.04% stake. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% or 897,832 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Hirons Michael L sold $937,125 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 12,500 shares.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPR Properties Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EPR Properties Increases Monthly Dividend Over 4% for Common Shareholders – Business Wire” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EPR Properties Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for February 26, 2019 – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties: Should You Buy This 5.9%-Yielding, Monthly-Paying Specialty REIT? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atmos Energy to launch $650M public share offering – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Announces Public Offering of $650 Million of Shares of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on November 28, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Atmos Energy Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NorthStar Realty +5.2% on addition to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 9,221 shares to 69,990 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,061 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Company Of America owns 337 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Financial has invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 638 shares stake. Tributary Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Daiwa Secs reported 4,330 shares. Aqr Lc holds 0.06% or 543,649 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell reported 13 shares. Andra Ap invested in 67,400 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 940,477 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 44,206 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.03% or 1.27M shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 14,902 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Australia-based Macquarie Ltd has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).