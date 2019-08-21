As Atmos Energy (ATO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Amarillo National Bank Has Raised Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Has Raised by Omers Administration Corp

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 209,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 663,010 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.04 million, up from 453,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $131.54. About 3.82 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $110.84. About 135,604 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 173,192 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $207.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 313,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.86M shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares to 10,061 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,887 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jd Select Dividend (DVY).